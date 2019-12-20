Home Cities Bengaluru

CAA protests: Town Hall in Bengaluru turns epicentre of people’s resistance, hope

People were dragged like animals. Cops pounced on defenceless students who were expressing themselves in silence.

Protesters gather near the Town hall to protest against CAA in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hope, helplessness and resistance was writ large as a few thousand protesters from across religions and professions converged at Town Hall to make their presence felt against police atrocities on students, and the NRC-CAA. Many also felt a sense of community, as like-minded protesters from various factions met and exchanged ideas on Thursday.

“We are also Indians, our forefathers’ names are written on martyrs’ epitaphs, then why are we being treated differently?” asked a helpless Abdullah Basha, who was with his group, Tipu Tigers.

For Nora, a 22-year-old artist, it was the idea of detention centres being built even before the law was passed in Parliament, that shook her. “It’s the mere attitude of being able to pass anything as a law by a majority without debate, that was difficult to digest. There had to be a voice against that. What happened with students in various parts of the country was unacceptable -- they were detained and powerless, while those vested with power kept unleashing the worst on them,” she said.

“Kashmir happened and we silently watched, though we sympathised with those who were cut off from the world. NRC happened in Assam and we watched again. And now a top-down ironfisted approach is being tried out on other states too. It cannot happen. It reached a point when I had to say something, I had to express. This was the day,” said Manisha, a freelance social media marketing professional, who comes from an interreligious family.

“This is the least we can do at this point in time -- just show up — against all the things we understood were wrong and silently watched,” said Prathima, a Bengaluru-based professional who took a day off work to add to the numbers.

People were dragged like animals. Cops pounced on defenceless students who were expressing themselves in silence. We are here to put up a fearless front. Why should we be the ones hiding and planning a protest like it’s a crime, asked Pranya (19), a university student who wore a black band on her hand.

“When NRC and CAA are seen in isolation, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. But when the sequence of events is observed, they seem clearer. Large-scale legalisation of migrants is wreaking havoc in Assam. Lands of tribals are at stake because they don’t have documentation to prove they belong there. I have been asked why I care so much about Assam. The indifference and distancing is alarming,” said Raghu, a student from a premier college.

