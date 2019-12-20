Home Cities Bengaluru

CCB raids KSCA secretary’s residence

A senior police officer said that a search warrant was obtained from a city court on Wednesday and Menon’s residence in Sadashivanagar was raided on Thursday morning.

BENGALURU: Continuing the investigation into the alleged match-fixing scam in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), the sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided the residence of Santosh Menon, secretary, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), on Thursday.

It is learnt that the CCB police raided his house as several others, including players who were questioned earlier, took his name during the probe.  

A team led by DCP (Crime) Kuldeep Jain conducted the raid and searched Menon’s house. It is learnt that the police subjected Menon to thorough questioning and reportedly seized some documents, a laptop and his mobile phone. Menon was also asked to appear before the investigation officer on Friday.

Meanwhile, the KSCA, in a press release, stated that the police sought information from Menon regarding some aspects of the KPL and he has assured full cooperation in the investigation.The CCB has so far arrested nine people, including players, owners and a coach in connection with the KPL match-fixing scam.

