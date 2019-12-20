Eco-friendly Yulu bikes launched at Bengaluru railway stations for last-mile connectivity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Battery-operated bikes to provide last-mile connectivity from seven railway stations in the city were launched by General Manager of South Western Railway, Ajay Kumar Singh, on Friday evening.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the launch of 30 bikes took place at Bengaluru Cantonment station while 100 more bikes began operations from Bangalore East, Whitefield, Hoodi Halt, Bellandur Road, K R Puram, and Baiyappanahalli railway stations.

Hemant Gupta, Co-Founder & Chief of Operations, Yulu, said, "We are reinventing Bengaluru as a green Silicon City of India.

We are happy to witness such positive support from state-run Railways. Our eco-friendly battery-powered two-wheelers will help a large number of citizens reach their destinations faster."

The bikes, both electric run ones (Miracle) and manually operated ones can be picked up or returned from the designated parking spots at these railway stations.

Or they can be hired from its 1,000 parking spots spread across Electronic City, Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Electronic City, Central Business District, Jayanagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout, BTM Layout and Indira Nagar areas.

How to use it: The electric bikes can be booked through an app 'Yulu' available on smartphones working on Android or Ios operating systems.

One needs to register on this app using a mobile number and a One Time Password will be sent to complete the registration process.

Whenever one wants to hire a bike, the app needs to be unlocked and the QR code found on the bike needs to be scanned here and it opens the bike lock for use.

The hiring costs are as follows: Unlocking a bike will come to Rs 10.

First 10 minutes: Rs 10 and an additional Rs 10 for every ten minutes.

The terms and conditions specify that one needs to be 10 years and above to hire a manual bike and 16 years and above to hire a battery-operated bike.