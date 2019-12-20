Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Explore all options to fund lake restoration projects’

Yediyurappa told the BBMP that Rs 1,253 crore sought by the civic body will be sanctioned in the upcoming State budget.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday suggested to the civic administration, especially the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to explore options to get funds from other sources, including the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, to restore lakes.

This suggestion was made at the high-level meeting of government bodies on lake restoration in the State here.The suggestion was made after the BBMP placed a proposal to the government seeking Rs 1,253 crore to take up restoration of 75 lakes. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said an action plan for the restoration of 75 lakes has already been prepared. Yediyurappa was also informed that 38 lakes were recently handed over to the BBMP and the survey of these lakes will commence soon. The CM was also told that fencing and lighting improvement and marshals will be deployed to ensure that waterbodies are protected.

Yediyurappa also directed the departments and officials concerned to ensure that sewage does not enter waterbodies.He directed them to install sewage treatment plants (STPs) at all waterbodies in the State and use the treated water in parks.He said STPs should also be installed in the city’s Varthur and Bellandur lakes and the treated water be sent to nearby taluks.

The CM was also informed that under the Sanjeevani scheme, 651 lakes were taken up for development and work on most of them was complete. He was also updated that of the 207 lakes in the city, 94 were restored and 19 were disused lakes.

Meanwhile, MoUs for development of seven lakes in the city under public private partnership model between the government and private companies have been signed. The lakes selected are Marasandra Nallapura, Kammasandara,  Doddanagamangala, Doddatoguru, Doddakalasandra, Garerahalli and Sarjapura.

Meanwhile, the Hoskote Town Municipality has also come forward to take restoration of seven other lakes.

