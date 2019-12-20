IMA case: CBI seeks nod to charge 2 IPS, 4 state officers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought the state government’s permission to prosecute two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and four State cadre officers for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scheme scam.

The CBI has sought permission to prosecute Hemant Nimbalkar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Administration, Bengaluru City Police, Ajay Hilori, Superintendent of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police, E B Sridhara, DySP Criminal Investigation Department (CID), M Ramesh, the then police inspector and station house officer, Commercial Street, P Gowrishankar, the then sub-inspector of police. Commercial Street, and LC Nagaraj, the then assistant commissioner, Bengaluru North Sub Division.

The CBI is likely to file a supplementary chargesheet against the officers after the state government grants it sanction for prosecution. Last month it had conducted searches at 15 locations in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, including the premises of these officers.

Nimbalkar was posted as IGP, Economic Offences Wing, CID, and Hilori was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru East, at the time when the IMA was doing brisk business despite being flagged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over unauthorised collection of deposits and the Income Tax Department during the State Level Co-ordination Committee meetings. The IMA head office comes under the jurisdiction of the Commercial Street police station.

In 2018 after the RBI had raised issues on the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) clause in the IMA deposit scheme, the government had handed over the matter to an assistant commissioner in the Revenue department for a thorough probe. “The Department in November 2018 had issued a public notice warning investors against the IMA following which, its founder and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan had issued a public rejoinder and started releasing full page advertisements in newspapers. The matter was referred to the CID. The agency gave a report stating it did not find any shortcomings and it had not received any complaints from IMA partners/investors,” said an official source.

The CBI will probe the role of the six officers, who while conducting inquiries against the IMA group entities, had allegedly submitted ‘favourable’ reports as a result of which the government took “no action against the fraudulent company and its entities,” the officer added.

The IMA has allegedly duped thousands of people in the name of Halal investment.

The CBI has so far filed two chargesheets against 22 accused, including Mansoor Khan, other IMA directors, chartered accountants, middlemen, clerics, the company and its entities.

The IMA scam was being investigated by a Special Investigation Team of City police. Later the government had transferred the case to the CBI, which on August 30, had registered a case against Mansoor Khan and other accused.

Mansoor fled to Dubai in June. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 21 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. A day later, he was brought to the City. Mansoor and other IMA directors are presently in judicial custody.