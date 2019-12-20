Nagarahole DCF rewarded for tiger conservation work

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy conservator of forests, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve A T Poovaiah, was felicitated and awarded on Thursday with the national-level WWF PATA Bagh Mitra Award in New Delhi for his work towards tiger conservation in Karnataka.

Poovaiah, who has 32 years experience in wildlife protection, has worked in forests of Nagarhole, Bandipur, Pushpagiri, to name a few.His fearless defence of the wildlife in Karnataka from the face of determined poaching gangs, timber mafias, encroachers and land sharks, was recognised and honoured.

He had also received the National level Sanctuary Asia Wildlife Service Award on January 26, 2008, in Mumbai by The Sanctuary Asia and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Group. He was also honoured and awarded by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R Vala during the 65th Wildlife Week Valedictory function organised by the Karnataka Forest Department in Bengaluru on October 9, 2019. He is also the recipient of the State-level K N Memorial Wildlife Service Award in 2007 by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) along with the Karnataka Forest Department.

A State award was also given to him in 1999 by the Karnataka Tiger Conservation Project and the Karnataka Forest Department, the State- level “Huli Samrakshaka” Award by Karnataka Forest Department and Wildlife First in 2000. Poovaiah currently also holds the additional charge as the DCF, Mysore Forest Mobile Squad.