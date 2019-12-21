Home Cities Bengaluru

All is ‘fair’ at this photo exhibition

More than 100 photographs shot by 23 photographers are on display at a photo exhibition on ‘Fairs, Festivals and Rituals of India’ being held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

Published: 21st December 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Some of the photographs that are on display at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

By  Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU : More than 100 photographs shot by 23 photographers are on display at a photo exhibition on ‘Fairs, Festivals and Rituals of India’ being held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.  The main focus of the photo exhibition is to create awareness among people about the rich cultural heritage of the country. It is curated by photographer Susheela Nair.

“This exhibition provides amazing sights with glimpses of India’s culture and showcases the fascinating world of fairs, festivals and rituals in places like Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra,  Rajasthan, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh. The photo exhibition is a visual feast of colours with glimpses of Pushkar Fair, ritualistic movements of Kolla, and Bhootharadhane,” Nair says. 

The exhibition also has a display of photographs on turmeric festival at Bhandara, devotees dancing at the Palkhi festival in Pandarpur, saree and bike swag at the Shobha Yatra of Gudipadwa in Maharashtra, Bonalu celebration in Telangana, and more. “The highlight were the images of Theyyam performances reverberating with colour and gaiety and artists charged with spiritual energy,” Nair adds. 

The best entries were won by Dheeraj Rajpal M for his picture, ‘Leap of faith’ at a Theyyam performance in Kannur, Shreenivas Yenni for ‘Devotees dance at the Palkhi festival in Pandharpur’ in Maharashtra, and Uday Tejaswi Urs for ‘Downunder  at the Jallikkattu in Madurai.“This is a dream-come-true photography fest. As it is my first time as a participant, I found the experience truly wonderful,” said Naveena Mohan, a participant.

Another participant, Dheeraj Rajtal, said, “One of my entries is a prize winning entry and I am extremely happy that I have won the laurels. There are so many beautiful photographs clicked by all the participants, which teach you so many things about photography.”The exhibition is on till Dec 22.

Fairs Festivals and Rituals of India Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath
