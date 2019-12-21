 ‘As a mixologist, I’m excited to host guests who welcome experiments’

Home Cities Bengaluru

Wine and food pairing is always in trend throughout the year, it is the most classic way a place can showcase itself.

Rabi Chetri

By Express News Service

When are you happiest at work?
Working in the food and beverage department can be extremely daunting but it is also rewarding! Seeing a smile on my guest’s face gives me a feeling of contentment and happiness; that’s the best part I enjoy as a mixologist. I always try to make my patrons happy with a delicious drink I create.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?
Wine and food pairing is always in trend throughout the year, it is the most classic way a place can showcase itself. Having said that, I would say the new trend is beer and cocktail paring with food that is going to make all the noise in the coming days.

What was your biggest disappointment as a mixologist?
As a mixlogist, I look forward to hosting guests who are open to experiment. I think most of them are like that. It enables one to try newer things and discover what best one can offer. On the other hand, some patrons stick to basic cocktails, which usually don’t excite me much.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?
I avoid eating heavy starters or meal when I am just one cocktail down.

Of the drinks you prepare, which one would you never have yourself? Why?
I personally don’t enjoy long drinks that are high in alcohol volume, because that won’t allow me to taste the rest, which might be the best.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
Being in an F&B industry I always get to taste different types of cuisine on a daily basis so as such I don’t have any favourites. However, I prefer to explore street food and local cuisines whenever I get a chance and enjoy eating anything spicy.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.
Using egg white for the foam in cocktail has always been challenging and once I messed up a cocktail quite badly.

What is the best recent drink trend?
We are in a ‘gin era!’ Gin-based cocktails are in trend nowadays.

– Rabi Chetri, Mixologist and Bar Manager, The Pump House

