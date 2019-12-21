Home Cities Bengaluru

Christmas party gets a touch of Britain 

 It’s beginning to feel like Christmas with the city decked up, and potlucks and parties marking the festive season.

Published: 21st December 2019

christmas

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s beginning to feel like Christmas with the city decked up, and potlucks and parties marking the festive season. On Thursday, the British Deputy High Commission celebrated X’mas with an intimate gathering at a star hotel on Old Airport Road. For Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, who recently took charge as the British Deputy High Commissioner, this was his first Christmas in Bengaluru. But Pilmore-Bedford is no stranger to India, having lived in Chennai for the last one year. “My wife Amanda and I arrived in Bengaluru only a few months ago, and look forward to celebrating Christmas in the city for the first time and enjoying the festive spirit,” he said. 

Ariel Seidman and his wife
Linoy Seidman

While Christmas is celebrated with great fervour and pomp at the Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru, where staff get together and celebrate it at the residence of the Deputy High Commissioner (one of the staffers dresses up as Santa Claus carrying a bag filled with presents and sweets), this Christmas-themed party included friends and supporters of the DHC. 

Before he heads to the cold and foggy UK to spend time with family-- where they will welcome the warmth and cheer of Yule log blazing in the hearth, attend midnight mass on Christmas Eve at the local church – Pilmore – Bedford is enjoying Christmas in the tropics. 

“Bengaluru’s lovely weather, the absence of rain and cold, and presence of sunlight until six in the evening make the celebration very different from England’s dark skies and chilly December rains!  I am already beginning to see the colourful decorations and festoons add a festive spirit that can be seen all over the city,” he said, adding, “Back home, we enjoy a Christmas feast of roast turkey with cranberry sauce followed by Christmas (or plumb) pudding.  

We often listen to the Christmas broadcast delivered by Her Majesty the Queen and – if it is not raining – go for a walk in the countryside.” Other guests at the evening included Dr Issac Mathai, medical director of Soukya, where Prince Charles and his wife spent some time, brand guru Harish Bijoor, and Ariel Seidman, Deputy Consul General, Israel, and his wife Linoy Seidman. 

TAGS
Christmas 2019 British Deputy High Commission
