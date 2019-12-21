Home Cities Bengaluru

Conman forges Karnataka MLC’s signature for job as his personal assistant

Fabricates attendance record for seven months; draws a total salary of Rs 2.1 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Legislative Council Member K P Nanjundi on Wednesday filed a complaint with the police alleging that a conman secured a job as his personal assistant by forging his signature and letterhead. The lawmaker said the man drew salary for seven months from the government without working under him.A senior police officer said the conman claimed himself as Ravikumar S K, a native of Santhematuru in Kunigal taluk used the letterhead of Nanjundi and forged his signature. He wrote to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) seeking to appoint him as Nanjundi’s personal assistant, the officer said. 

The man even forged attendance from April to October and the officials transferred about 2.1 lakh to his bank account. “We have collected all documents of the accused and efforts are on to nab him,” the officer said.Nanjundi told TNIE that he had recently appointed one Mahantesh as my personal assistant and the latter approached Vikasa Soudha staff to get his identity card. But the staff informed Mahantesh that a man had already taken an identity card and pass as Nanjundi’s personal assistant and was paid salary too. 

Mahantesh told the same to Nanjundi who realised that it was the handiwork of a conman. 
Then Nanjundi wrote to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) seeking to withhold his salary. The DPAR shared all documents including the degree certificates of Ravikumar and also the information that the officials had paid him Rs 30,000 per month. But he got the letter from department on the same day when the salary for the seventh month was transferred to his bank account.

“I do not know how Ravikumar managed to misuse my name and letterhead to get the salary and some  insiders might have helped him. I have asked Vidhana Souda police to investigate. They have collected CCTV footage of the accused and his photo,” the MLC alleged. The police officer said, “We are yet to gather the exact details of the accused and we questioned one of the officers of the DPAR.”

