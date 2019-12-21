Create your own bottle artwork

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : This Christmas, Bengalureans have something to fall in love with. You can head to The Living Walls and learn the bottle decor art. This workshop will teach participants a step-by-step process of making beautiful art with different shapes and techniques. It is a workshop for creative minds. At the end of the workshop, participants will carry home a beautiful artwork created by them.

The duration of the workshop is two to three hours. Anyone who is above the age of 10 can participate. Also, the added advantage that the art materials will be provided to them at the venue. No prior experience is needed to participate.The workshop will be held on December 22.