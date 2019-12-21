Home Cities Bengaluru

Criminal nabbed with pistol, hunt on for his associate

 The accused is Sammu alias Basheer (35), a resident of Devasandra. His associate Asif is still at large.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested a robber who had a country-made pistol and live bullets, 200 gm of gold jewellery and 1 kg of silver articles in his possession. A case has been filed against him in Vidyaranyapura police station.  The accused is Sammu alias Basheer (35), a resident of Devasandra. His associate Asif is still at large. The police have some clues and are hunting for him. 

CCB Police inspector, G Keshavamurthy got a tip-off on Wednesday around 5.45 pm, that a person had camped near BMTC depot 45 in Vidyaranyapura, carrying arms in a car, and was waiting for a chance to rob people. He and his team got to the spot around 7.30 pm and spotted the car described by the informant. 

The police checked if there were more people in the car and after confirming he was alone, they surrounded the car and detained the suspect. When questioned, he introduced himself as Basheer. On taking him into custody and based on his confession, they seized the above mentioned articles. 

According to a senior officer, Sammu was involved in thefts and robbery. He was arrested earlier in a murder case. The investigation is on to find out his aide, Asif’s role. “Sammu is a notorious criminal. We are trying to ascertain from whom he got the pistol and if he has used it to fire someone while robbing them,” the officer said.

