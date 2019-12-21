Home Cities Bengaluru

Giving wings to the underprivileged

Children pose with Farhan Akhter at his movie set

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : When Bangalore North Round Table 25 (BNRT 25) and Bangalore North Ladies Circle 14 (LC 14) took the responsibility of delivering a memorable experience to 14 underprivileged children, they turned their dreams of flying to Mumbai into a reality. The tour was filled with elements of fun as the kids toured across famous spots in the city such as Juhu Beach and Gateway of India, along with a ferry ride. In addition to this, they also met actor Farhan Akhtar on the sets of his upcoming movie at the Mumbai Sports Complex.

The children from Government Higher Primary School, Kammasandra, were accompanied along with Uma Manju, a teacher, and were taken for an educational tour to Mumbai. The initiative – Flights of Fantasy – was started by Round Table India and Ladies Circle India where kids from government schools are provided the experience of taking educational tours to various destinations. They primarily focus on helping and encouraging young ones to grow and gain the much-needed exposure.

Manju said it was an important experience for the children as it will remain etched in their memories. “Initiatives like these make children work hard in their academics to achieve their dreams,” she added.
The kids expressed their excitement on meeting Akhtar, who sat down with them for a brief period to interact and also went on to support the cause on his social media handle. “I am thrilled to have been a part of the initiative which fulfilled my dream of flying in an aeroplane come true. It is an experience that I will cherish for a long time to come,” said Kanchana, a class-7 student.

