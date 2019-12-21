Home Cities Bengaluru

Green gift: Wishing earth a merry x-mas

With ideas like X-Mas trees made of paper and jute gift wrappers, Bengalureans go all out to celebrate in an eco-friendly way 

Published: 21st December 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

christmas

Image for representation

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although known as the festival of joy, Christmas also comes with a lot of waste being generated from it. But this year, a few eco-friendly warriors want to make it a completely green, zero-waste Christmas.Most Christmas gifts are wrapped in shiny silver foil wrappers, which are not recyclable and non-biodegradable. Some even use plastic trees or decorative items as well. Odette Katrak, co-founder, Beautiful Bengaluru, says, “We are encouraging all residents to rethink their celebrations so that they are more in tune with today’s stressed environment and become less of a burden on the planet.”

She says the best way is by giving a gift that grows like “a plant”, or gifts that encourage the habit of reuse and reduce waste, such as bottles, bags, and straws. Wrappers can also be made of recyclable material like jute or cloth. “I’m sorted for my Christmas party. I have got my gifts wrapped with reusable cloths. I have even kept some plants to give them as gifts. I’m also gifting glass bottles so that people can start avoiding plastic bottles,” she said.

Some have even made trees with newspaper and put it up on social media so that people can look at it and make an attempt to create something similar. “Someone asked me to make an eco-friendly decoration for Christmas and I thought, why not make an eco-friendly tree? I used many newspapers and made a tree out of it. It took me a lot of time but the result was worth it. After I posted it on social media, many people really liked it. This way, people can try to make it too,” said Haokip, a resident of Imphal.

Rishita Sharma, founder, Green Utsav, is going to corporate companies with self-made posters to spread awareness on how to make this year a green Christmas. Her poster states, “Give the gift of plastic-free celebration to mother nature”, “Say no to gift wraps” and “Use newspaper as gift wraps or reusable cloth”. Professor Hema Ramchu has also stocked up gifts by making board games for children with cardboards and dolls made with Wrightia tinctoria wood and plans to gift plants planted in coconut shells as gifts.

unique initiatives
At the Whitefield Lakme salon, the staff has used 187 empty colour tubes to make a tree. “From the month of October, we started storing colour tubes to create a Christmas tree, which took us two hours. Even the star on the tree is made of a colour tube cover,” says Roopa Malati, franchise owner, Whitefield. Aster RV hospital has set up a green box where people can donate goodies and toys, which will be donated to an NGO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christmas green gifting
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp