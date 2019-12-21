Green gift: Wishing earth a merry x-mas

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although known as the festival of joy, Christmas also comes with a lot of waste being generated from it. But this year, a few eco-friendly warriors want to make it a completely green, zero-waste Christmas.Most Christmas gifts are wrapped in shiny silver foil wrappers, which are not recyclable and non-biodegradable. Some even use plastic trees or decorative items as well. Odette Katrak, co-founder, Beautiful Bengaluru, says, “We are encouraging all residents to rethink their celebrations so that they are more in tune with today’s stressed environment and become less of a burden on the planet.”

She says the best way is by giving a gift that grows like “a plant”, or gifts that encourage the habit of reuse and reduce waste, such as bottles, bags, and straws. Wrappers can also be made of recyclable material like jute or cloth. “I’m sorted for my Christmas party. I have got my gifts wrapped with reusable cloths. I have even kept some plants to give them as gifts. I’m also gifting glass bottles so that people can start avoiding plastic bottles,” she said.

Some have even made trees with newspaper and put it up on social media so that people can look at it and make an attempt to create something similar. “Someone asked me to make an eco-friendly decoration for Christmas and I thought, why not make an eco-friendly tree? I used many newspapers and made a tree out of it. It took me a lot of time but the result was worth it. After I posted it on social media, many people really liked it. This way, people can try to make it too,” said Haokip, a resident of Imphal.

Rishita Sharma, founder, Green Utsav, is going to corporate companies with self-made posters to spread awareness on how to make this year a green Christmas. Her poster states, “Give the gift of plastic-free celebration to mother nature”, “Say no to gift wraps” and “Use newspaper as gift wraps or reusable cloth”. Professor Hema Ramchu has also stocked up gifts by making board games for children with cardboards and dolls made with Wrightia tinctoria wood and plans to gift plants planted in coconut shells as gifts.

unique initiatives

At the Whitefield Lakme salon, the staff has used 187 empty colour tubes to make a tree. “From the month of October, we started storing colour tubes to create a Christmas tree, which took us two hours. Even the star on the tree is made of a colour tube cover,” says Roopa Malati, franchise owner, Whitefield. Aster RV hospital has set up a green box where people can donate goodies and toys, which will be donated to an NGO.