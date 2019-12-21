Man in khaki goes to Bengaluru mosques to clear air on Citizenship Act

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When there is chaos, awareness is the best solution. With the Citizenship Amendment Act sparking nationwide furore, this police officer sought to clear the confusion about the law. On Friday, he chose two mosques for the purpose and his degree in law come in handy for him.

A motivational speaker at the core, Raghavendra, inspector at HSR Layout police station visited Agara and Aqsa mosques, where the appearance of the man in khaki aroused curiosity. Some 3000-4000 people who gathered for namaz were his audience.

His appeal to the gatherings was simple - don’t get misled by fake news and cross-check facts before acting. He asked them to approach if they come across any messages that could create confusion or potentially harm harmony.

Raghavendra

“Don’t get misled. If you get any messages that harm communal harmony, cross-check them. You can come and ask me or call me. I will clarify. But do not take any action without confirming the news,’’ the police officer who hails from Chikkamagaluru, said.

“Alert me about any (inflammatory) Whatsapp or FB posts. Don’t fall prey to fake news,’’ he added.

Raghavendra, who joined the police service in 2003 and worked in various police stations before being transferred to HSR Layout in January this year, told The New Indian Express that many people who seek permission for protests do not have knowledge on CAA.

So was the case with many he met elsewhere, the officer said.

He said he decided to meet a large number of people at one place and Friday namaz was the right time.

“There were questions like whether the Act will create problem for Muslims or if they should leave the country. There were also queries on they should get documents”,’ he said.

Raghavendra said he did take help from Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Isha Pant in his efforts to address the apprehension of people.

An LLB graduate, Raghavendra goes to schools and colleges in his jurisdiction and gives talk once or twice a week and motivates students to achieve.

Raghavendra recently visited a number of women’s colleges to speak on the Suraksha App launched by Bengaluru City police.

He is a poet who wanted to become a journalist. But destiny brought him to the police department.