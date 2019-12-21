Home Cities Bengaluru

Passengers get more amenities at Bangalore Rly Div

A room for housing railway materials and a community park were opened by him at Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam, a goods shed at Penukonda and a gym room and nursery at Hindupur.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Many passenger amenities were introduced on Friday at Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam, Penukonda, Hindupur, Yelahanka, Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna and Bengaluru Cantonment railway stations by General Manager of South Western Railway Ajay Kumar Singh. An annual inspection of the railway stations, offices and railway assets along the Bengaluru-Dharmavaram section was held as well. 

A room for housing railway materials and a community park were opened by him at Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam, a goods shed at Penukonda and a gym room and nursery at Hindupur. Many public amenities, including a rental scooter facility, women waiting hall, VIP lounge and general waiting hall were inaugurated at Yelahanka. 

“An app-based rental scooter facility has been launched at 13 stations and in 26 parking lots and is expected to help the Railways earn a revenue of Rs 9.9 crore in three years,” said an official release. 
 

