By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Good morning, Bangalore!

Never have I seen such division in thought and action raging about me. There is such violence in speech that is almost as palpable as a physical blow. There is so much backlash, feeling of insecurity and a general feeling of dread… where the bigoted make the maximum noise and the good are enveloped in the sounds of silence. A friend made a statement that struck me to the core of my heart. She said when good people are afraid to speak up then there too there is a ‘cacophony in their silence’.

Our country is burning with an unmasked fury and uncertainty. It has now pervaded into our homes, our peer groups and our conversations. I was taught to speak and stand up for myself and others… but now I too shy away from ‘killing fields’ of conversations which quickly escalate into blood baths. I too capitulated and bowed and prayed, to the neon god they made... echoing the Sounds of Silence (with due apologies to the brilliant duo, Simon and Garfunkel).

I often question whether bigotry and divisiveness was always a part of our human nature, or I can just ‘hear’ and ‘see’ better now? Was I being naïve and ignorant when I innocently sang ‘Love is all you need’? Maybe these brilliant songwriters all those decades ago knew something better than what we did when they wrote about human frailties.

We live in a world threatening to implode with violence, pestilence and the systematic destruction by the human race. So when my children and their friends say they don’t want to bring more children into this world, I understand. The saddest part is that now, all discussions of ‘national importance’ are done at events where the sound decibels assault your eardrums and middle-aged people dressed like teenagers voice their opinions in between photo-ops and guzzling liquor. It is amazing that the denser their IQ, the louder are their arguments. Florid red faces with pure drivel coming out of their mouths send me into another plane. So, I retreat into the Sounds of Silence!

Sometimes, one wants to just grab onto whatever gives you joy and lifts your spirits. For me, spending time with a small group of friends or attending intimate soirees always does that. A meaningful conversation, where there is a give-and-take of anecdotes, funny stories or even political discussions, makes sense to me. We could beg to differ and have different opinions, but this… ‘you are with me or against me’ diktat that has seeped into conversations is scary!

So it was a relief to dine at the fabulous Le Cirque with good friends Kunal and Sunaina Chauhan. The affable and handsome Kunal is the GM of The Leela Palace, and his quiet leadership has made this hotel the ‘culinary palace’ in Bangalore. Through the dinner, it was evident how he graciously gave way to executive chef Zafar Ali and allowed him to spin his magic, unobtrusively picking the best wines to compliment the meal, and listening to suggestions the staff made, making them beam with delight. A languid evening filled with bonhomie, laughter and avid and funny discussions. Different strokes for different folks, but civilised and intelligent!

I love attending the tree-lighting ceremony at the environmentally conscious ITC Gardenia. The tree was made with indigenous products that would not leave a carbon footprint. Needless to say, GM Amaan Kidwai made all his guests feel special, making sure that everyone got what they wanted, be it a glass of mulled wine or a steaming cappuccino. The talented in-house staff kept us in good spirits by singing Christmas carols and even doing a charming jig to add to our merriment. Sometimes, we need these distractions in our lives just to re-affirm that eventually good sense will prevail in our beleaguered county.

Till then, Merry Christmas!