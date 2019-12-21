Home Cities Bengaluru

Students turn Metro stations into art installations  

The next time you visit Vijayanagar Metro station, you can experience how a choked urban environment feels, and how the serene atmosphere beside a lake or river does.

Design and Technology at work | meghana sastry

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The next time you visit Vijayanagar Metro station, you can experience how a choked urban environment feels, and how the serene atmosphere beside a lake or river does. Visitors can enter an air balloon, where on one side they can experience the pressure of urbanisation, and on the other, water. The balloon will be illuminated with lights to give a real feel. This is the first time the students of Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology have set up such an installation. 

Students of Srishti Institute of Art,

That is not all. The students are setting up art pieces at four Metro stations — Vijayanagar, Chickpet, Cubbon Park and Rajajinagar — to give commuters a break from the humdrum of daily travel. They have created a total of 14 projects as a part of their academic career. These art works will be on display for two days from Saturday.

“This is exciting as we get to explain our work to people, interact with them and get their feedback,” Richa Mehta, a third-year student, said while showcasing her work in Vijayanagar. Meena Vari, dean, Contemporary Art and Curatorial Practices, said that artists from different countries have been invited to guide these students. This time, the school partnered with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited and National School of Drama. Risa Sato, a guest faculty member from Japan for the Enterim project with Srishti, is working with the students at Vijayanagar Metro station.  

