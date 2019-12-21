Take your pick

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :Staples for the win

Christmas is incomplete without ubiquitous plum cakes, gingerbread cookies and sticky date pudding. Aarthi Santhanam from Bakespeare Tales loves to bring the warmth of winter through her tasty treats made of seasonal spices. “When we take Christmas staples, the beauty is that the taste varies across households and communities depending on the methods of preparation and ingredients used. I have curated two hampers. Among the highlight is coffee and caramel cupcakes sprinkled with hazelnut,” she said.

The menu also includes chocolate crinkle cookies. Orders will be taken until December 17 for Christmas.

 Priced at `1,000 and `1,500

 For details, call: 9344268744

 Instagram page: Bakespeare Tales

Kidding around

The season of gifting is once again upon us and our shelves need to be filled to the brim with happy little products for our happiest little humans. Peekaboo Patterns has got special hampers for children comprising furnishing, cushions, blankets to toys, and stationery. There’s one for everyone — dog lovers, cat cuddles, candy lovers and passionate bakers.

 Priced from `3,000

 For details, call: 9962430862

 Or visit: www.peekaboopatterns.com



Aroma therapy

Christmas is synonymous with scents. Keeping up with the theme, Bottled Bliss by Mansi Mehta and Sonal Khandelwal, has come up with compact brocade baskets packed with potpourris, scented candles and aromas. They’re also available in organza potli bags. “We’ve different sizes at affordable prices.

The hampers can be used for a longer time since the aroma stays for long. It serves a dual purpose. Not just as a gift but also as a decor element. Our next hamper will be with organic flavoured teas. Apart from the given items, we can customise using skincare as well,” said Mansi. The orders for Christmas will be taken till Dec 20.

 Priced from `100

 For details, call: 9840542007

 Instagram page: Bottled Bliss

Get cheesy

Classy and exotic. These are words that define hampers put together by J&K Cheese. If you’re looking for seasonal fruits and cheese to gift someone who loves cooking for Christmas then this is the place to go to. South African peach, different kinds of berries, and avacado. The hamper will have ample portions of cheese varieties as per your choices such as parmesan, gouda, swiss, mascarpone, brie and more. Frozen and cold cut meats can also be added “Sauces, dips, meat, cheese, wine, crackers and more,” said P Narayan, the owner.

 Priced from `5,000

For details, call: 42025934 or 9841131008

Cute little things

Bath bombs for kids. Wine scrubs for adults. Allured by Nature, founded by Rhea Gwalini, has got you covered with Christmas hampers for both age groups in one go. Inquiries have already begun and she’s busy catering to festive orders. The hampers offer daily necessities packed in an elegant way. “The Christmas basket is newly introduced. I have customers from Bengaluru, Mumbai and north India who’re opting for these pretty and affordable options,” she said.The children’s hamper includes X’mas-themed soaps made of glycerin and goat milk, napkins, chocolates, stationery, crochet key chains, teaspoons, snowman mugs and books. The adult hampers flavoured scrubs, liquor chocolates and hand towels. The items can be customised.

 Priced at `300  For details, call: 9840352022  Instagram page: Allured by Nature