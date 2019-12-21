Home Cities Bengaluru

Taking small steps towards recovery

The patients received medical assessments from the hospital team and were provided medication and health care needs accordingly.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With an aim to bring a positive slice of life, St. John’s Medical College and Hospital with The Association of People with Disability (APD) organised the  Rehab Mela for spinal cord injury survivors on December 17 in the hospital premises. 

Organised by the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR), the gathering witnessed close to 50 patients from various backgrounds with spinal cord ailments who were attended to by a team of doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and social workers.

The patients received medical assessments from the hospital team and were provided medication and health care needs accordingly. Standing wheelchairs were also tested as part of the trial by the Department in collaboration with IIT- Madras and Phoenix Technology which were donated during the event followed by activities, peer interaction sessions and a special sessions on sexual rehabilitation, health education and government welfare schemes.

Dr Ria Fernandes, Resident Doctor, PMR said, “Awareness for spinal cord injury is crucial and life does not end with disability which won’t hinder them from doing any type of work. With technological modifications in their workplace, their situation can be improved and can prevent them from being bed-ridden.”
 

