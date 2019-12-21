Town Hall area quiet, students raise their voices in colleges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after massive agitations, Town Hall area and Mysuru Bank Circle in the city were quiet on Friday. About 2,000 policemen and about 100 police vehicles were seen at the two places and they appeared relieved that no one came nearby. A senior police officer said, “We had warned organisers on Thursday who created traffic snarls. Thus only a few came and some of them were students. They were forced to leave. There was no traffic around K R Circle, Corporaion Circle and City Market today”.

Protests, however, were indeed held elsewhere on Friday, though on a low-key. Close to 1,000 students from various schools gathered on the premises of Government Arts College around 5 pm and shouted slogans against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Since the protest was peaceful, the police didn’t intervention. The Central College too witnessed similar protests.

The students who organised the protests called them ‘Bengaluru Against CAA and Student-led Protest’.

One of the organisers, Adrian V, said, “There were slogans and speeches against the CAA. Since we were peaceful, the police were also kind to us. A few lawyers also were part of the protests”.