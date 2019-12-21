Home Cities Bengaluru

Town Hall area quiet, students raise their voices in colleges

 About 2,000 policemen and about 100 police vehicles were seen at the two places and they appeared relieved that no one came nearby. 

Published: 21st December 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

CAA protests

Anti-CAA protesters at Bangalore Central University (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after massive agitations, Town Hall area and Mysuru Bank Circle in the city were quiet on Friday. About 2,000 policemen and about 100 police vehicles were seen at the two places and they appeared relieved that no one came nearby. A senior police officer said, “We had warned organisers on Thursday who created traffic snarls. Thus only a few came and some of them were students. They were forced to leave. There was no traffic around K R Circle, Corporaion Circle and City Market today”.

Protests, however, were indeed held elsewhere on Friday, though on a low-key.  Close to 1,000 students from various schools gathered on the premises of Government Arts College around 5 pm and shouted slogans against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Since the protest was peaceful, the police didn’t intervention. The Central College too witnessed similar protests.

The students who organised the protests called them ‘Bengaluru Against CAA and Student-led Protest’. 
One of the organisers, Adrian V, said, “There were slogans and speeches against the CAA. Since we were peaceful, the police were also kind to us. A few lawyers also were part of the protests”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA protests Government Arts College Bengaluru Against CAA and Student-led Protest
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp