By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be! We yearn for the days of yore -- a pensioners’ paradise bringing in memories of an idyllic pace of life in an evergreen, cool environment. Unfortunately, it’s gone and not coming back. And truth be told, the only Bengaluru teenagers and youngsters recall is being in gridlock traffic over potholed roads with continuous road digging. A Bengaluru that has sprawled into a concrete jungle, with visible garbage mounds and shrinking public spaces. That’s the reality we are in denial about.

I am a self-described patron saint of lost civic causes. And if you have read on till here, I am going to set out two words we need, and that is guaranteed to have you yawn. We lack governance and administration. Let me attempt to make these two terms come alive while you navigate the traffic on our roads. My guess is you would like to move faster and safer today. But nothing about our governance and administrative structure is designed to deliver outcomes.

V Ravichandar

Urban expert and

former member, BBMP

Restructuring Committee

Let’s look at some alphabet soups responsible for our daily movement – BMTC, BMRCL, BBMP, BDA, RTO, traffic police, railways, BWSSB/BESCOM (yes, they too, who dig our roads).

Each of them is designed as rigid silos fit to withstand a ‘nuclear’ attack. But for the travel outcome we desire, they need to have APIs (the techies will understand) that coordinate with each other. Their activities need to be integrated.

Enter another alphabet soup that policy wonks have been suggesting – UMTA at the city-wide level. You have not heard about it since the Unified Metropolitan Transport Agency does not exist. It would be the tsar of everything that moves, and all state and central transport budget allocations for Bengaluru to departments would go through UMTA.

Solution: UMTA can plan and optimise multi-transport modes, inter-changes, fee structure, congestion charges, parking fees and even ensure that we have walkable footpaths. And much more.

The Bus Priority Lane is a great effort to establish the primacy of bus transport. It has a chance of success because good officers with personal chemistry across the alphabet soup departments are working together. We need an integrated set-up like UMTA to institutionalise the change.