Bengaluru man attacked with sharp weapons after participating in pro-CAA rally

By PTI

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old man was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by a group of people while he was returning after taking part in a demonstration in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Sunday, police said.

Varun of JP Nagar has been admitted to the nearby Victoria Hospital where his condition is said to be stable, they said. On hearing this, Bengaluru south BJP MP Tejasvi Surya inquired about the injured man's condition. Police said they were examining CCTV footage to track the assailants.

Earlier, the pro-CAA rally, organised by the BJP, RSS and affiliated organisations, at the Town Hall saw a huge turnout. Surya led the demonstration under the banner 'We Support Citizenship Amendment Act'. Holding placards and waiving the tri-colour, the demonstrators shouted 'Vande Mataram' and 'We Support CAA'.

Later, addressing the gathering, Surya said there were some people who were spreading lies to vitiate the atmosphere and defame the BJP government. He said such people would never succeed in their effort.