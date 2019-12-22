Marshals help BBMP increase revenue  

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) earned Rs 32 lakh in the form of penalties marshals collected from people for unscientific disposal of garbage and not following solid waste management rules in the last three months. With this, the stand of the BBMP that marshals will not be removed from services only becomes stronger. Officials are of the opinion that the marshals are helping the civic body in what they were unable to do for long.

“The marshals reach places where we were unable to reach and help us control the garbage menace. This has been proved from the penalties collected. Earlier, BBMP health officials with their limited staff were able to collect a penalty of only Rs 2-3 lakh annually,” Sarfaraz Khan, BBMP Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) said.

He said the marshals are not just penalising people, but are also helping in creating awareness. They interact with pourakarmikas, residents and commercial establishments and help the BBMP bridge the gaps. To ensure that residents know marshals in all 198 wards and are able to reach out to them, the photographs and contact details of all marshals and health officials will be put out on public domain, he said. “Citizens and even some corporators state that they do not know who the marshals are. Once all the details are put on BBMP website and social media platforms, one can even verify whether they are genuine or not,” he added.

Another senior official, who did not want to be named said: “The marshals will stay as they are helping us crack the whip on the garbage mafia and break the nexus. It so far said that corporators and BBMP officials were hand in glove with the contractors and did not want the garbage problem in the city to be resolved as it was like a golden goose. Now the marshals, are going deep into it and are acting as informants to bring culprits to book. As the National Green Tribunal and Karnataka High Court have cracked the whip on BBMP, the marshals are our prime saviours in ensuring cleanliness in the city.”

Col Rajbir Singh (retd), head of marshals for BBMP, said the marshals have taken it upon themselves as their duty to maintain cleanliness. They are not just checking on the pourakarmikas, but even auto tippers, compactors and corporators. This is what many are opposing. The marshals also patrol wards assigned to them to ensure that there are no black spots and unscientific disposal of garbage. They are working with BBMP health officials in conducting raid and inspection drives.