Police open fire at murder accused in Bengaluru  

In a bid to escape, Rahul attacked two police men Purushothm and Raju Kalal.

Published: 22nd December 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Sampigehalli police opened fire at a man allegedly involved in the killing of rowdy Kogilu Bharath, on Friday. The police have arrested three men with regard to the case, while prime accused Rahul is absconding. The accused are identified as Lokesh, Hemanth and Rahul, who are residents of Hunasamaharahalli. 

A senior police officer said that on Monday night Bharath (28) was hacked to death by an armed gang near Choudeshwari bar. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. The gang chased Bharath, who was under the influence of alcohol, when he came out of the bar. 

Sampigehalli police formed a special team after the incident came to light. Lokesh and Hemanth were detained a day after the incident. They revealed that Rahul hatched the murder plot and based on a tip off, inspector Nandakumar and his team went out to nab him. 

In a bid to escape, Rahul attacked two police men Purushothm and Raju Kalal. Then inspector opened fire at him, and all injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid treatment. During the investigation, Rahul revealed that Bharath was involved in several case and also attacked Rahul and his associates. To take revenge against him, he decided to kill him and planned the same in advance.
 

