Sahitya Akademi awardee found dead

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police found the body of 58-year-old Sahitya Akademi awardee G Nanjundan at his residence in Kengeri on Saturday. When the police arrived, they found that the door to his house was locked from the inside. His family had gone to Chennai. The police, who took his family’s statement, came to know that he had heart ailments which could be the reason for his death and are investigating further.

Nanjundan worked as a professor in the Department of Statistics at Bangalore University. His works have been published in many reputed journals. He has also translated books from Kannada to Tamil. Nanjundan was a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award in the year 2012.

