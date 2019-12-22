Home Cities Bengaluru

Sahitya Akademi awardee G Nanjundan found dead at his Bengaluru residence

According to police, Nanjundan's body, found in a decomposed state, has been sent for postmortem.

Sahitya Akademi awardee G Nanjundan.

By ANI

BENGALURU: Sahitya Akademi award winner G Nanjundan was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru.

As his autopsy report is awaited, police said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

He was conferred with the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2012.

As per the Bangalore University's website, Nanjundan had been working as a professor in the Department of Statistics at Bangalore University. He has taught probability theory (measure-theoretic approach), stochastic processes, mathematical analysis, practical in C++ and R for several years.

He has more than 10 publications in many reputed journals.

