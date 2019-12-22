Home Cities Bengaluru

Two arrested for throwing 'acid-like chemical' on woman bus conductor in Bengaluru

Police said that just six months ago, the woman was hit by unknown persons in a car and that they will be following that angle up as well for investigation along with the new attack. 

Published: 22nd December 2019 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Acid Attack

For representational purposes

By ANI

BENGALURU: Police have arrested two men on charges of throwing 'acid-like chemical' on a 35-year-old woman bus conductor in Bengaluru.

"The incident occurred on December 19 at around 5.30 am. Two people namely Arun Naik and Kumar Naik have been arrested in connection with this case. An acid-like chemical was used for the attack. One accused is from Ramanagar and another is from Bangalore," said DCP North Shashikumar.

The woman has been identified as Indira Bai who is a native of the Tumkur district of the state and is employed as a bus conductor with the state-run Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

"She had a good relationship with one of the accused persons Arun who is Bai's brother-in-law. Later she started to maintain distance from him. The accused had warned the victim several times as he was unhappy with her behaviour. Later, the accused thought of attacking her with acid when she did not listen to him," he added.

ALSO READ | Emotional distress suffered by acid attack victim can’t be compensated: SC

The woman suffered burn injuries injury on her face, neck, and chest.

The police have registered a case under IPC section 326 A, which deals with acid attack cases.

Shashikumar said that he had visited the victim and said that she was out of danger.

"I spoke to the doctor as well and she has not suffered any eye damage but 60 per cent of the face has been burnt. Her neck has been burnt completely and 40 per cent of chest portion has also been burnt.

As per our investigation, around six months back Bai had met with an accident, somebody had hit her with a car. We are investigating in this angle as well," he added.

Police will investigate whether the two accused were behind the accident or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women acid attack Acid attack on women India acid attack Indira Bai
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp