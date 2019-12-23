All Women World Arts Festival: Feeling empowered with music, dance

Home Cities Bengaluru

All Women World Arts Festival will be held on December 22.

The foundation has presented some innovative programmes including ‘Women’s Arts Festival’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An all-women performing arts festival focusing on empowering women through performing arts is coming up with its 7th edition, with an exclusive all-women music ensemble and a classical dance programme.

Envisioned by photographer and eminent media personality, Shandilya Srivatsa, the International Arts and Cultural Foundation, for the past decade, has consistently showcased a variety in performing arts. The foundation has presented some innovative programmes including ‘Women’s Arts Festival’, ‘Transgender festival, ‘Centenary celebration of Indian cinema’ and ‘NRI festival’.

Deepti Kulkarni will be presenting Master Keys, a journey of melodies with Hindi and Marathi hit songs on the harmonium (all-women ensemble). This will be followed by a Bharatanatyam presentation, ‘Yashoda’, by versatile dancer, model and film star Rukmini Vijaykumar.

All Women World Arts Festival will be held on December 22, 5 pm, at Seva Sadan auditorium,  Malleshwaram. For more information, contact 9845106655.

