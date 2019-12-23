Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited adds two 6-coach trains on Green Line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) running six-coach trains on the Green Line from Nagasandra to Yelechenahalli on a daily basis, it has decided to induct two more six-coach trains to the line from Monday.

BMRCL issued a press release which said, “We have converted two more three-car train sets into six-car train sets on the Green Line and will be inducted into revenue service wef December 23. There will be a total of 12 six-car trains, which will be operating on the Green Line between Nagasandra/Peenya Industry and Yelachenahalli stations. On weekdays, these trains will perform a total of 88 round trips.” “During peak hours, 66% of trains in operations will be six-car train sets and 33% of trains will be three-car trais. Otherwise, all six-car train sets will be operational.”

Adding six-coach trains on Green Line has been demanded by the commuters and now they are happy with the addition. “It is a win situation for us. However, we need to check on the frequencies of the trains and over all we want 100% six-coach trains in this line,” said Lakshmi Balaji, a resident of Kanakpura Road.

Abdul Aleem another commuter said, “Unless the frequencies is set to 3 mins for every train, there is no big relief. The addition of coaches is a good move. Now they should look at the frequency.”