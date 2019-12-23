Home Cities Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch recovers Rs 28 lakh, pistol from gang of four

The accused have been identified as Satish, Ramesh, Nagesh, Chandru and they are from Mahalakshmi Layout and Laggere.

Published: 23rd December 2019 05:05 AM

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Saturday searched a car at RMC Yard and recovered Rs 28 lakh cash and a pistol, carried by a gang of four. The accused host gambling events at different hotels and used to lend money to gamblers at a high rate of interest. Once the gamblers won the game, they collected the money from the spot.

The accused have been identified as Satish, Ramesh, Nagesh, Chandru and they are from Mahalakshmi Layout and Laggere. A senior police officer said, based on a tip-off, the moving car was stopped at Goraguntepalya and the gang was detained. During an interrogation, police came to know that they were collecting money from gamblers on a high rate of interest after financing them.

“Ramesh was carrying the weapon and when we asked him for licence, he denied its possession. Hence, he was booked under Arms Act for carrying a weapon illegally. It is said that the gang used to threaten gamblers if they tried to argue or fail to repay them. An officer said, “We have taken all accused into custody and are investigating the case from all angles.

Robber nabbed

CCB sleuths arrested a robber and recovered a country-made pistol and live bullets from him, on Saturday. A case has been registered in Vidyaranyapura police station limits. The accused, Sammu alias Basheer (35), was waiting to rob valuables from passersby.

