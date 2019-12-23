Home Cities Bengaluru

Four-laning of tracks between Cantonment and Whitefield cleared in Bengaluru

Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyammanavar said the punctuality of trains will improve and more trains can be run on the Bengaluru-Chennai route when the project is completed.
 

Published: 23rd December 2019 04:46 AM

Chandigarh roads, Trees, Greenery

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters can look forward to better train connectivity from Cantonment to Whitefield and Kempegowda International Airport in the future. The quadrupling of railway lines between Cantonment and Whitefield, planned two decades ago, is finally set to begin in the first week of January. It has been made a part of the dedicated suburban rail project for the city, though it will be executed separately.

The work is set to begin following the green signal given recently by the constructions wing of the South Western Railway (SWR) to the designs presented by contractor PJB Engineers, said a highly placed railway official.

The nearly Rs 493-crore project aims at increasing the two existing railway lines between the stations to four by March 2023. The 25-km project covers Whitefield, Hoodi, KR Puram, Baiyappanahalli, Bengaluru East and Cantonment stations. 

“The project was sanctioned for Rs 80 crore in 1997-1998, but was not taken up over the years due to land acquisition issues. The cost of the project escalated and it was sanctioned again on March 20, 2018 by the Railway Board for Rs 492.87 crore,” the official said.

When completed, trains can run between Cantonment and Whitefield, where there is a huge demand for connectivity among IT employees, he added. Trains will be diverted from K R Puram towards Devanahalli and this will boost connectivity to the airport, he added. Another top official said, “The corridor between Cantonment and Whitefield is a most saturated section in the Bengaluru Division. Capacity augmentation is definitely required.”  

Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyammanavar said the punctuality of trains will improve and more trains can be run on the Bengaluru-Chennai route when the project is completed.

“This, coupled with the automatic signalling being carried out along the route will be a boon for rail commuters. There is only one level crossing near Baiyapanahalli station which needs to be removed. When completed, it will be free traffic flow between Cantonment and Whitefield,” he said.

