Students of Atria Institute of Technology give wheels of change

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sometimes, the best learning comes from outside the four walls of a classroom. And no one knows this better than these five students from Atria Institute of Technology. The group, which comprises final-year students from electronics and communications, and computer science streams, came together to work on a wheelchair that is controlled through eye movements.

Through this, the students hope to lend a helping hand to those who are paralysed or have limited mobility in their limbs. On the outset, the wheelchair may look like an ordinary one. But a closer look would reveal a camera on its handle. “It also has a mini CPU. We had to train the camera with the help of image processing algorithms so that it could be used to control which way the wheelchair should turn or move,” explains Ashok Kumar, a final-year electronics and communications student, who worked on this project alongside Dinakaran P, Anil T, Surya S and John Karamchand. The students are also interns at Atria University, which has also funded this project.

It took them six months to fine-tune their prototype, which they now plan to exhibit at various competitions and hackathons. “Our seniors had worked on this project initially and were about halfway through with it,” says Dinakaran, who felt the model could be made better with some tweaks. The original model required a user to attach a camera to a pair of spectacles and relied on the use of a laptop for image processing and to send control signals to the motor. “But what if your laptop goes out of power? I thought the model could be made more feasible. With the camera on a handle, it captures various facial expressions and eye movements. This, coupled with machine learning algorithm, can help the wheelchair move in the required direction,” he explains. Since most of the equipment was already in place with their seniors’ model, the students only spent Rs 7,000 on the camera and processor.

“Another challenge was balancing our time with academics as well. We spent our mornings in class and learned how to use our afternoons to work on this,” says Kumar. The idea for the design came from Dinakaran’s relative, who has limited mobility in one arm and leg. Despite buses having a ramp for his wheelchair, he needed assistance from someone to board it. “I want to help those around me and that’s how we designed the wheelchair,” says Dinakaran.

Agrees Sufian Kaki Aslam, a professor at the institute, who also mentored the students. “While there are off-the-shelf software, we wanted to build an open-source platform that would allow others to build on it,” he says. And besides helping someone with paralysis, the project also helped the students unlearn and relearn many classroom concepts. “Academics alone can’t help one make something that can compete in the market out there. This way, students got to learn real-world applications and of software and mechanical engineering,” he adds.