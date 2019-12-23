Yelahanka Old, New Towns 3 km apart lack of coordination between Railways and BBMP

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of vehicle users take a detour near the railway station to commute from Yelahanka Old Town to Yelahanka New Town. A simple underpass could reduce this travel distance by around 3 km. However, lack of effective coordination between the Railways and BBMP has ensured that there is no progress in this two-decade-old demand for a Road Under Bridge (RUB) here.

The RUB is required below the railway line towards Doddaballapur Road. Anyone heading from Yelahanka Railway Station toward Bengaluru City, Doddaballapur, Yelahanka New Town and West Bengaluru need to take the main road and go around Kamakshamma Layout and the Police Station Circle to reach the other side.

BBMP is willing to fund the project and wants the Railways to execute it for them. A BBMP official, requesting anonymity, told TNIE, “Saving 3km in travel time in Bengaluru is equivalent to saving 10 times that distance. We have submitted our proposal to the Railways. We spend lakhs of rupees to improve the city’s roads, but clearing bottlenecks like this costs the government much less and will ease traffic enormously,” he said. With the city’s growth now headed towards Bengaluru North, implementing it is absolutely vital, the official added.

Asked about the long pending issue, a senior railway official said this specific RUB involves a few complications. “The RUB will need to pass below the railway electrical lines, which are crucial for running trains. The electric masts holding the wires need to be reshifted. Though we have built many RUBs in the city, this is a major project for us. BBMP wants a 9-metre wide bridge with two concrete boxes in it,” the official explained.

The Railways is comfortable about executing the job for a width of 5-6 metres, without affecting the electrical installations. “Anything beyond that width will involve heavy costs for shifting these posts and wires. The issue is pending with our traction distribution department,” the source said.



Despite repeated calls, Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanth, who is known to have a keen interest in the project, as well as top BBMP engineers, did not respond.