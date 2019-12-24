Home Cities Bengaluru

Addressing teen minds

Some years ago, when Armaan Bamzai’s grandfather passed away, he immersed himself in art to deal with the grief.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Divya Mundkur, Antara Bhateja, Minoli Daigavane, Armaan Bamzai

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some years ago, when Armaan Bamzai’s grandfather passed away, he immersed himself in art to deal with the grief. “I signed up for five theatre productions that year,” revealed the 16-year-old, who now helps other youngsters better deal with mental health issues. Bamzai, along with Antara Bhateja, Minoli Daigavane and Divya Mundkur – all regular Class 11 students of The International School Bangalore – now run a mental health organisation called Paper Planes. 

“I used painting to cope with school stress,” Bhateja told CE, at an event organised by them at The Bohemian House on Sunday. This shared love for art brought the four together. “We found that all of us used creativity to address our issues,” added the 17-year-old student.  

The organisation was launched in October last year and since then, they have conducted two events that try to start a conversation around mental health. “We urge people to submit their creative works to our website. We read these out at the event, alongside talks by experts. This time, we also introduced art therapy, wherein visitors used art supplies to express themselves if they were inspired by the submissions,” explains Daigavane.   

While the first event organised last December saw 10-15 people, this time the number swelled to 43 registrations. “We never expected this kind of response. People from Chennai, Odisha and Australia too sent in submissions,” says Mundkur.

The youngsters have pursued their passion despite hurdles. “My parents wanted me to focus on academics instead,” reveals Daigavane. “But eventually, my actions spoke louder. Now they support me and has opened pathways for a dialogue at home.” They have quelled doubts at other levels too. “Sometimes, people are surprised by our age or think we’re just teens trying to prank-call them. But we continue with our work,” says Munkdur. 

Support has been plenty too. For their recent event, they launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise the `60,000 required. But in two weeks, they raised over `3 lakh. Later, they donated the leftover sum to Sambhav Foundation, that helps disabled children.  They are planning to hold the next event around April. “We also want to promote mental health among the underprivileged kids,” says Bhateja. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp