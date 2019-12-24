Addressing teen minds

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some years ago, when Armaan Bamzai’s grandfather passed away, he immersed himself in art to deal with the grief. “I signed up for five theatre productions that year,” revealed the 16-year-old, who now helps other youngsters better deal with mental health issues. Bamzai, along with Antara Bhateja, Minoli Daigavane and Divya Mundkur – all regular Class 11 students of The International School Bangalore – now run a mental health organisation called Paper Planes.

“I used painting to cope with school stress,” Bhateja told CE, at an event organised by them at The Bohemian House on Sunday. This shared love for art brought the four together. “We found that all of us used creativity to address our issues,” added the 17-year-old student.

The organisation was launched in October last year and since then, they have conducted two events that try to start a conversation around mental health. “We urge people to submit their creative works to our website. We read these out at the event, alongside talks by experts. This time, we also introduced art therapy, wherein visitors used art supplies to express themselves if they were inspired by the submissions,” explains Daigavane.

While the first event organised last December saw 10-15 people, this time the number swelled to 43 registrations. “We never expected this kind of response. People from Chennai, Odisha and Australia too sent in submissions,” says Mundkur.

The youngsters have pursued their passion despite hurdles. “My parents wanted me to focus on academics instead,” reveals Daigavane. “But eventually, my actions spoke louder. Now they support me and has opened pathways for a dialogue at home.” They have quelled doubts at other levels too. “Sometimes, people are surprised by our age or think we’re just teens trying to prank-call them. But we continue with our work,” says Munkdur.

Support has been plenty too. For their recent event, they launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise the `60,000 required. But in two weeks, they raised over `3 lakh. Later, they donated the leftover sum to Sambhav Foundation, that helps disabled children. They are planning to hold the next event around April. “We also want to promote mental health among the underprivileged kids,” says Bhateja.