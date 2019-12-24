Home Cities Bengaluru

CAA protest throws up contrast on roads; North choked, South & West clear

The rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act threw up two contracting pictures in the city.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act threw up two contracting pictures in the city. While motorists had a pleasant surprise in South, West and Central Bengaluru where roads were unusually less congested for a Monday morning, the situation was a stark contrast around Khuddus Saheb Eidgha Maidan in the northern side of the city. Usually, roads in the Central Business District (CBD) are choked on the first working day of the week. But the situation on the roads connecting Vidhana Soudha from South, West and Central Bengaluru gave an impression of a holiday. 

Suresh, a motorist, said he was surprised that it took only 18 minutes to ride from Katriguppe to Vidhana Soudha. “Usually, on Mondays, it takes at least 45 minutes during peak hours”. This was because many of the commercial establishments on JC Road, Market and other places were closed due to the protest called by Muslim Jamaats.

However, people staying in East and North Bengaluru had a bad experience as most of the roads around Eidgah were blocked by the protesters. Many people didn’t even step out of their homes till 5 pm.  
The traffic flow was hit hard at Sadashivanagar, Frazer Town, Benzon Town, Cox Town, JC Nagar, RT Nagar, Palace Guttahalli, Vyalikaval, Malleshwaram, Nrupatunga Road, Ulsoor, MG Road and Tumkur Road. There was a bumper-to-bumper vehicle movement on the areas till evening 5 pm. 

It took one hour after the rally for the entire 2 lakh-strong crowd to come out of the Cantonment area. 
Nandidurga Road and Millers Road were closed for vehicles and all the roads surrounding the Maidan were occupied by the agitators, as the capacity of the ground is only  20,000. 

Just a minute for ambulance
As an ambulance appeared on the road in front of Eidgah Maidan, the protesters who had occupied the space promptly made way for it. It hardly took a minute for the ambulance to move out of the crowd. According to social media posts, the protesters handled the situation “better than the traffic police could”. 

