Bengaluru

Court quashes BBMP engineer’s ‘illegal’ transfer

Cautions state against such a move in future

Published: 24th December 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court has quashed the premature transfer of an executive engineer of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) made at the instance of the chief minister and cautioned against such “illegal transfers” in the future. Restoring the executive engineer, KM Vasu, to his original position in the civic body, Justice Krishna S Dixit said, “though this is a fit case for passing strictures against all the concerned and for levy of exemplary costs, this court with much reluctance, restrains itself from doing so... Such illegal transfers shall not be repeated hereafter”. 

Vasu had been transferred by the BBMP commissioner at the instance of Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa in response to a recommendation from Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda. According to the judgment passed recently, Vasu knocked the doors of the High Court challenging his transfer order dated October 24. G R Devendra Naik was posted to BBMP following the transfer. Vasu is on deputation to the BBMP till March 10.

On hearing the arguments of senior counsel AS Ponnanna representing petitioner Vasu and counsels of BBMP and Naik, the court said, “once the personnel from other employers are lent, their deployment and posting are within the competence of the borrowing organisation. Therefore, the commissioner of BBMP should have exercised the statutory discretion in accordance with the rules of reason and justice and not whimsically nor at the instance of the high and mighty”, it said.

Noting that prima facie the deployment of services of Vasu and Naik within the BBMP was done at the instance of the Central Minister and the Chief Minister, the court said the union minister had written a letter to the Chief Minister who endorsed the request seeking the posting of Naik to the place of Vasu. This resulted in the issuance of the transfer order in question. “There is legal malafide that vitiates them. Factual malafide is not addressed since the said ministers are not before this court”, the court said. 
 

