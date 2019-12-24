Home Cities Bengaluru

Dash through X-mas spirit and into these special offers

With Christmas day just around the corner, city hotels and restaurants are organising lunch, munch-ons and dinners to celebrate the traditional Western festival.

By Express News Service

You can have an Indo-Western Christmas time at Maaia, Bellandur, with fish and chips, Banjara Kebab, Tempura Prawns and English desserts like Banoffee Pie, Strawberry Panna Cotta along with a range of non-alcoholic beer.  

Go on a gastronomic ride with Koramangala, Church Street and Sarjapur Socials till December 31, with Sizzling Plum Cake served with custard, chocolate and nuts, Risottoo, a smoked cranberry and more. Their signature offer is Hymn For The Weekend, where bourbon meets a good dose of espresso, smoked cinnamon, and drambuie topped with almond cookie powder. MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott ORR, is promising a feast with Christmassy cocktails, Plum Pudding, Roast Turkey, seafood grills, Mince Pie, etc on December 24 and 25. Their Christmas dinners start from `1,675 and brunch for `1,599 (without alcohol).

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru is offering crafted boxes in Deluxe, Executive and Premium sections, starting from the range of `2, 500. Various Christmas goodies like cakes, cookies and chocolates are also available apart from the hampers.Indulge in Christmas meals at Conrad Bengaluru for dinners at `2,400 and brunch from 11 am onwards at `3,200 on Christmas day, which includes Arugula and sage roasted pumpkin with pine nut, Jasmine scented Couscous and mint salad and many other options. 

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel is offering a Christmas eve dinner with alcohol at `3,800 (`2,500 without alcohol) on December 24.If you’re near Koramangala, head to Grand Mercure Bangalore for a dinner with alcohol at `2,499, dinner without alcohol at `1,999 and kids’ dinner at `999 on December 24.

Put on your dancing shoes at HIGH Ultra Lounge, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, on December 24 at from 8 pm. For those who want to have a quiet dinner at the same property, visit Feast, Bene or Persian Terrace for a feast of your choice of cuisine.

