Get ready for santa parade

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s time for you to meet the elves, Santa, Rudolf and others. Santa lovers can now block their dates this Christmas as Santa Clause, accompanied by his elves and drummers, will visit Inorbit Mall, Whitefield.

Santa will bring alive the magic of Christmas and will be distributing free gifts to children and all present So Bengalureans, walk in with friends and family this Christmas at Inorbit Mall and enjoy a celebration with free gifts, classy shopping, Santa meet and a lot more.The parade will be held on December 25 from 4 pm onwards.