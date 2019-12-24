Modi hater or follower, can we please remain friends as before?

Home Cities Bengaluru

The currently raging discussion about NRC is reminding me of a friend who, a couple of decades ago, was teaching English alphabet to her child in a different manner, using car brand names.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:30 AM

By Pallavi Srivastava
BENGALURU: The currently raging discussion about NRC is reminding me of a friend who, a couple of decades ago, was teaching English alphabet to her child in a different manner, using car brand names. So it was ‘A for Ambassador’, ‘B for Bentley’, and so on, right down to ‘Z for Zen’. What’s that got to do with the citizenship debate, you ask? Well, I have come to fear that the high-decibel cacophony bouncing off all around, from the street to the drawing rooms, may well prompt kids to pick up ‘A for anti-national’, ‘B for bigot’, ‘C for CAA’... 

The happenings of today are sure enough creating an alphabet soup of sorts – where tempers are frequently coming to a boil, interpersonal ties are getting churned, and social fabric is getting pureed. The regular long-distance phone calls between family members have moved on from the innocuous ‘what’s for dinner’ or ‘how was the weekend’ to the smug ‘I told you so’, or the more severe, ‘you will regret it one day’. 

The signs of intolerance are all around us: friends labelling each other in their minds, colleagues talking in measured tones, fans unfollowing celebrities, parents turning away sulking faces from their college-going children, and the latter stomping off, banging the door shut behind them. Okay, the last one has been the usual ‘teenage thing’ to do for a couple of generations. But now, the tension doesn’t diffuse at dinner time or over an episode of a celebrity chat show. On the other hand, switching on the TV set sends ripples of trepidation across the room, lest someone tunes into a news channel. 

As political arguments are surreptitiously sneaking into almost every chat, one of the most apparent casualties is the bonhomie at gatherings. A few months back, at a wedding in a small town, I saw men dressed in suits and sherwanis, sitting around round tables, oblivious to the excitement around the celebrations, discussing, what else, but how so-and-so should be taught a lesson. 

Last weekend, almost the entire three hours of an evening that we spent at a friend’s place went into discussing whether or not the new Act was required. The one person who expressed an opinion contrary to the others felt completely sidelined, and were it not for his baritone voice, his words would have got completely drowned as the others almost pounced to counter his views. Not so long ago, such evenings used to fly by, as we reminisced college days, and made plans to spend the next holiday together. 

Now, I am sure some hosts would be filtering the list of guests according to their political leanings. Which may be a smart move, unless they are equipped to gently douse inflamed speeches clashing over the clank of cocktail glasses. Recently, a former colleague recounted a party at a common friend’s place where the discussion became so acrimonious that most people left midway in a huff, leaving the host with uneaten food, and unseen anguish. That would have been completely unthinkable some time ago. But now, as people seem to be forgetting the ABC of civility, even close ones are turning into XYZ. 

