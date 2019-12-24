Music legend lives on

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pustakam Ramaa, an A-grade artiste at All India Radio, is busy with her rehearsals not for a music concert, but for a play based on the life of Vidya Sundari Nagarathnamma, popularly known as Bengaluru Nagarathnamma. Ramaa says, “Around 20 classical musicians are associated with this production either through composing music or acting. People can enjoy live music and orchestra. Many of us are performing a drama with a professional director for the first time.”

Directed by T S Nagabharana, National Film Award winner and theatre director, this is the first time that the life of Nagarathnamma has been staged. “The first thing that attracted me is the fact that Nagarathnamma was from Karnataka. I read her biography, The Devadasi and the Saint, written by V Sriram.

The way he narrated her life history and how she became a musical legend in Tamil Nadu was interesting. I wanted to make a film and started collecting all materials, which can beautifully fit in a drama. One year ago, Ramaa showed interest to produce it, that’s how everything started,” says Nagabharana. The writers of the play are Prathibha Nandakumar and Hooli Shekhar.

Produced by Ramaa, the two-hour play features three stages of Nagarathnamma’s life. “Though she was a devadasi, her attempt to revive music and dance was revolutionary. She was the first woman Carnatic musician to record a gramophone disc. She knew Sanskrit, English, Telugu and Tamil and also donated her earnings to build the Thyagaraja temple in Thiruvayyar. Nagarathnamma was left with no money and spent the last days of her life at the temple.

The play focuses on all these aspects,” says Ramaa, who is playing the old Nagarathnamma. Talking about how the role is quite emotional, she says she was nervous about giving life to the character on stage. “I was nervous initially, though the music part is easier. But Nagabharana sir was so patient to train us,” she adds.

The play will have 22 songs covering Javalis, Thyagaraja Krithis, and Ashtapadis, where nine Keerthanakaras will be reciting the story of Nagarathnamma. “First, we got the suggestion to record the songs in the play. But I wanted live music on stage. So, getting singers who can also act was a little challenging. The artistes are from Sangeetha Sambhrama Trust and BENAKA. While doing the play, I learned more about other art forms, like classical music and Bharatanatyam,” says Nagabharana.

The play will be staged on Dec 27 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, 7 pm.