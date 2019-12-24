No New Year parties in parks, playgrounds

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you have any plan to celebrate Christmas or the New Year’s Eve in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s parks or playgrounds, then think of other venues. For, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said the civic body will not allow consumption of alcohol and celebrations in those places. “No Christmas and new year eve celebrations will be allowed at the parks. They will shut down by 9 pm,” he said.

The BBMP has decided to enforce the measure to stop activities like drinking and throwing of liquor bottles in its parks and playgrounds, something which had happened a couple of times during this time of the year. “Those who indulge in any banned activities will invite police action. We have put a total ban on liquor and smoking (in the public spaces). Earlier, no resolution was put in place and the parks used to be kept open for long hours. There was also no definitive closing time. But now I have issued orders that all the BBMP parks need to be closed by 9 pm,” he said.

The civic body has developed 1,247 parks. A notification states that the guards deployed at the parks should make sure that they close down the gates at the scheduled time and should not hand over the keys to unauthorised persons. The parks will be open from 5 am to 10 am and again from 4pm to 9 pm.

“BBMP Commissioner has said that is it the responsibility of the guards or the contractors assigned to keep the parks (to ensure that the places are not misused). He has also said dry branches and dry grass should be checked and disposed of,” a BBMP official said.The commissioner has also ordered that boards should be put up in all the playgrounds and parks stating that liquor and smoking are banned there.

“It is a very good move by the BBMP. Post new year celebrations, we have seen many liquor bottles in playgrounds. Hopefully it wont continue now,” said Omer Adil, a resident of Jaynagar 3rd Block.

Seema T of Benson Town said, “This is a very good initiative. We need to close down the parks by 9 pm. Or many illegal activities which will take place.”