Probe sought into twin leopard deaths on doubt of foul play

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two leopard deaths in the last few days – one at Tanigebailu and the other at Ripponpete ranges – have raised serious doubts of foul play. The chief wildlife warden has sought a report after an inquiry into the two cases from the concerned CCF as man-leopard conflict has been rising over the years in the state.

Wildlife activists and organisations have alleged that the leopard had a bullet wound in the Tanigebailu case, while in the Ripponpete case, it may have been killed elsewhere and dumped on the rail track. There were no witnesses, they added. Further, activists alleged that no ‘wildlife vet’ was called for postmortem in both the cases by the concerned range official, despite his availability in Shivamogga.

Speaking to TNIE, PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Sanjai Mohan said, “An inquiry has been instituted and I have sought a report from the concerned CCF. With a rising conflict situation, we have been capturing leopards by installing cages in many areas facing conflict with leopards. Every other day, there is one or the other leopard conflict case with leopards living on the edge. If we don’t put cages, people say we are not doing anything.”

On Friday, the carcass of a leopard was found in Tanigebailu Wildlife Range. It was detected by forest staff near the Guddadabeeranahalli Anti-Poaching Camp of Bhadra Tiger Reserve. The carcass reportedly had a gunshot wound near its neck region. Locals alleged that the postmortem was done hurriedly without ascertaining the cause of death. Without taking help from wildlife vets, it was declared as a natural death over a territorial fight with another animal.

The second case of leopard death was reported on Sunday in the Ripponpete range in Shivamogga district. A leopard was found dead near a railway track on the Talaguppa-Shivamogga rail link at Suduru close to Ripponpete. The train had reportedly hit the leopard as per forest personnel. However, doubts have arisen since the leopard was shifted to range office and the postmortem performed here by a local vet.

Activists who have submitted a memorandum to the state forest department said neither the wildlife doctor nor any experts were present during the postmortem, thereby, violating the prevailing SOP for big cats. Ajay Sharma and Dileep Nadig, Malenadu Wildlife & Cultural Foundation say none of the locals witnessed the incident but it was assumed by forest officials that it might have been a train hit.