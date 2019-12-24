Home Cities Bengaluru

Rationalists to swim during solar eclipse on Dec 26

It may be the last solar eclipse of the year, but definitely not the last project for anti-superstition crusader from Mangaluru - Narendra Nayak.

A poster that was released on Monday in Mangaluru about the event I Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

MANGALURU: It may be the last solar eclipse of the year, but definitely not the last project for anti-superstition crusader from Mangaluru - Narendra Nayak. This time, he has decided to take a plunge in a swimming pool and swim for over an hour - during the peak of solar eclipse.Nayak, who is the current president of Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, has decided to swim along with his like-minded friends at the time when solar eclipse will be at its peak, on December 26.

The last eclipse of the year will be visible in India and one can watch the rare spectacle of ‘Ring of Fire’ around the sun.For long, several civilizations have considered eclipses as ‘evil’ and in India both lunar and solar eclipses have been associated with superstitions.

“There have been many cases where people do not step out of their homes, eat or even drink water when there is eclipse. We have heard cases where residents with pregnant women in houses shut all the doors to ensure no light can enter. People also believe that one may get skin diseases if we get into water during eclipses. Hence to create awareness among people about the superstitions associated with eclipses, I will be swimming along with my friends,” he explained.

About 30 people are expected to join Narendra Nayak in his swimming endeavour during eclipse. For many years, Nayak has been fighting superstitions with different themes. The members have also prepared food and served during last few eclipses.

 “The idea is to remove the superstitions about celestial events from the minds of people. For many years, a section of people have misused these events to create fear among people. Despite advent of information system, people keep falling for such tricks,” he added.The event will be held at Corporation Swimming Pool in Mangaluru and will be followed by eclipse watching and snacks.

