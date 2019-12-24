Home Cities Bengaluru

Riding high on passion

Arun D’Silva loves pursuing his hobby with Chocolate and Kabir, along with their younger counterparts, Saffron and Shandaar

Published: 24th December 2019 06:30 AM

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For many, there’s nothing like travel or a getaway to leave them feeling rejuvenated. But Arun D’Silva spends his holidays waiting for the moment he can get back home to do the one thing that leaves him feeling most content: Riding horses. D’Silva shares a true bond with these animals and spends his mornings and evenings with them, while training for the many club, regional and national-level tournaments he takes part in.

Arun D’Silva with his horse Kabir,
Pic: Shriram B N

The entrepreneur’s interest in this goes all the way back to his childhood, when his father, also a rider, introduced him to the activity. While the hobby took a backseat during some of his professional days, it eventually came back 17 years ago, when a riding club was started very close to his home in Domlur. “I was the first member at this club,” says the director of Retail Interface Pvt. Ltd, which is a brand management company.

And it is at this club that he spends most of his time with Chocolate and Kabir, and their younger counterparts: Saffron and Shandaar. The former two, however, are the ones D’Silva rides during his eventing tournaments, a passion he picked up about seven to eight years ago. “Did you know it’s the third most risky sport?” he asks, without a hint of fear in his voice, as he continues: “It’s an equestrian event where a horse and rider compete across three disciples: Dressage, show jumping and cross country.”

Though a wonderful experience, working with animals can also pose quite a challenge, especially when it comes to establishing a bond and trust. It took D’Silva five years before he could mount Chocolate, a time period that required a lot of patience and hitting the books as the rider read up on different material to understand the animals better. “Our turning point came after she gave birth to a horse. I nurtured her through the 11 months of pregnancy,” recalls the XLRI graduate who is now in his 60s.

Chocolate eventually became his partner at the many tournaments he has taken part in and even won medals for. His most memorable one, however, was the South India National Championship in Ooty in 2009. “I was just starting out that time, so there was a different thrill in winning a bronze and silver medal,” he recalls. But times haven’t always been good. Given the risky nature of the sport, he has sustained injuries too. “I’ve forgotten the number of times I’ve fallen,” he says with a laugh as he adds, “But the worst was when a horse fell on me. My collar bone was quite badly hurt and I still have the bulge till date.”

This exact nature of the sport was a point of concern for D’Silva’s family members, who eventually realised it was a futile exercise to ask him to stop. The process, he explains, begins with mild suggestions that get more persuasive with time, before they translate into threats and blackmail. “Then after 35 years of being together, you eventually come to accept it’s no point. It’s a good thing neither of my children took to the sport, it leaves my wife a little less worried,” he adds with a smile.

Peers and friends prove to be a captive audience, always eager to hear more about D’Silva’s passion. He says, “Horse riding has left me feeling confident about myself because it’s something only a few people indulge in. And it’s always great to be in the spotlight with my stories!”

