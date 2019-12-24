Shops stay shut, open only post 4pm

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a mark of solidarity by Muslims in Bengaluru, all commercial establishments remained shut across the city, so members of the community could make their way to Quddus Saheb Eidgah Maidan on Millers Road near Cantonment Railway Station. A massive gathering of around two lakh people rallied against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday.

Even the organisers, Muslim Jamaats Joint Action Committee, had not expected such a huge turnout. The call to attend the rally was given by Ameer-e-Shariat Moulana Sageer, with jamaats announcing the rally after namaz in various city mosques last Friday. A WhatsApp message regarding the same had also gone viral.

On Sunday evening, the police had expected around 1 lakh people to show. According to police intelligence, some members of the community had come from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Usually, Monday is a busy day for commercial establishments, as many of them are shut on Sunday. However, shopkeepers, mainly in JJ Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Chamarajpet, Iliyas Nagar, JC Road, SP Road, Avenue Road, Shivajinagar, Bharathi Nagar and Frazer Town, voluntarily closed their shops to participate in the rally, and also gave leave to their employees.

The wholesale meat market in KR Market, beef market in Shivajinagar, fish market in Russell Market and several other areas across the city were closed till evening. Even hotels, automobile shops, paint shops and various other establishments owned by Muslims remained closed.

A vegetable vendor in Russell Market told TNIE in the morning, “We will remain open only for some time, as we want to sell most of our stock by 11 am and then join the rally.” While some shops owned by members of other communities were open, the main entry to the market was shut. Hotels in and around the venue opened only post 4 pm. “We don’t mind losing one day’s business, but we want the Centre to know that all our community is against CAA. None of the organisers asked us to close our hotels, we chose to ourselves,” said a hotelier in Shivajinagar.

A police inspector on security duty said, “We were keeping our fingers crossed until the crowd dispersed from the ground. The numbers that turned up was totally unexpected, and we didn’t even have standby officers in case of any untoward incidents.” He added, “In Shivajinagar, Frazer Town and Bharathi Nagar, jurisdictional police asked shopkeepers to remain closed till afternoon, and they readily agreed.”