Songs of the season

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a melodious Sunday evening for many Bengalureans who witnessed a choir performance by Glorious. In their 31st year, the choir was divided into three groups – a children’s choir, a youth choir and an open door choir – and saw about 200 people coming together to sing popular Christmas tunes, at Dr Ambedkar Bhavana, Vasanth Nagar.

The two-hour concert – called A Broken Hallelujah – opened with a cantata put together by the co-founder of Glorious, Esther Chandy.“The songs focus on the ‘Helping, Healing and Heralding’ that the newborn child brings into the world of darkness and pain. The Glorious Children’s Choir shared the joys of Christmas through singing carols like Christmas is the Best Time of The Year,” said Reji Chandy, founder-director of Glorious. “Christmas is a time of second chances and new beginnings, when we re-affirm our belief that God is in control of our world and that nothing happens to us without His knowledge or permission. We simply translate this concept into song,” he says.

While the initial plan was to go ahead with a musical, with one of their members seriously unwell, they decided to go ahead with hymns and tunes. “Which is why we even called the show ‘A Broken Hallelujah’. From September, which is when we started practising for this show, we hoped and prayed for our member’s recovery. And at our show on Sunday, she was present, although not part of the show. This was like a thanksgiving and much more than we could have asked,” added Chandy.

The show also included a package of energetic, foot tapping songs of rhythm and harmony dwelling on Christmas and the joy of celebration, as well as songs in Indian language. The finale songs saw the Senior Choir join in as the Celebration of carols Raises a Hallelujah were sung.A slot also included performances by soloists such as Michelle Khiangte, Allan Daniel, Nathaniel Rufus, Karun Chandy, Kaavya Chandy and Joanna Chandy. The show was choreographed by Janice Andrew.