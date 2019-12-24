X’mas shoppers stay away from Central Biz District

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pre-Christmas shopping spirit was dampened by the mass protest held by Muslim Jamaats at Quddus Saheb Eidgah Maidan, in front of St Mary’s Basilica Church in Shivajinagar.Usually, the year-end is characterised by Christmas shopping frenzy, with huge crowds drawn to the stalls put up in front of St Mary’s Basilica, where people shop for decorative Christmas items.

Though shopping started as usual, on Monday, most of the stalls remained close, while a few were kept open. But hardly any people turned out to shop. Visitors to the church were also few. According to a shopkeeper, there were only about 10 customers since morning, though on Sunday, there were thousands of customers. Usually, people come out to shop during the last two-three days before Christmas, but due to the protest, all roads were occupied by the protesters. So many people have not come to church or to shop. “We may get customers in the evening after the protest is over,” he said.

Selvi, a woman shopkeeper, said that on noticing there were no people, many shopkeepers decided to close shop and take some rest, instead of wasting energy waiting for customers. “We used to earn a few thousands every afternoon. But shopkeepers have not made more than `500 till lunch hour. We are not so worried about it, as the protest ends by evening and our customers will be back,” she said.