After streets, flyovers may be up for adoption

Under the adopt-a-street, firms or organisations need to take care of the cleanliness of streets and maintenance of the footpaths and planting of trees.

By Iffath Fathima
BENGALURU: Even as the adopt-a-street initiative of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is gaining momentum with about 25 corporate firms or organisations coming forward to take care of streets of the city, the civic body is looking at similar ways to maintain flyovers and underpasses.
However, the new idea is in the infancy stage and modalities are yet to be worked out.

BBMP Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Randeep D said no  specifics have been discussed on the adoption of flyovers and underpasses, but if firms or organisations come forward, he would welcome it.

Under the adopt-a-street, firms or organisations need to take care of the cleanliness of streets and maintenance of the footpaths and planting of trees. Clean-up drives, removal of black spots and illegal flexes and banners are also part of it. Maintenance also involves repairs to prevent waterlogging and reporting and repairing of non-functional street lights.

Amit Kumar, president of SwarnaBegur Welfare Association for Residents (SWAR) which came forward to adopt Begur street told TNIE that the adoption of flyovers and underpasses should be on the lines of streets.

“When we adopt a street, we should look at the entire street. We need to take care of beautification of underpasses and look after flyovers and paint the humps. We need to ensure that everything is beautified in our streets and trees are planted”, he said.

Member of Ugly Indians, a group which has joined hands with the BBMP to take forward the adopt-a-street initiative, said, “This is a voluntary move. People need to come forward and clean up the city. We can’t always be complaining, but need to work”.

He said the adoption of  flyovers and underpasses does not come under the initiative already in place for streets and it is a separate programme.

India Rising Trust has adopted 10 streets in the city. Twenty-five firms have come have evinced interest in the initiative, but memorandums of understanding are yet to signed by them to take the beautification programme and make the city look neater and cleaner.

