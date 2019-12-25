BU to auction its tamarind yield on December 31

BENGALURU: There will be auctioning of tamarind yield at Bangalore University on December 31.“Fifteen days ago, when we scheduled this, not many people were aware of it and the bidders who got to know later demanded for a re-auction, and the varsity vice-chancellor passed the orders.” said Rekha BP, Garden Superintendent at BU. Every year, the university comes up with tamarind auctioning as BU is home to more than 200 plus tamarind trees.When the auctioning took place earlier this year, we got Rs 96,000. However re-auctioning was called and we are expecting more than Rs 1 lakh from the bidders”, added Rekha.
